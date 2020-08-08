Kelly Brook stuns in tiny peach bikini for gorgeous seaside snap The TV star is enjoying a staycation with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi

Kelly Brook floored fans on Saturday after pulling out another incredible bikini for her staycation with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

The 40-year-old looked sensational in a tiny peach two-piece, decorated with a pattern of green leaves in various shapes, as she posed on the beach with her beau and their adorable Cavapoo puppy named Teddy.

MORE: Kelly Brook floors fans in skimpy red swimsuit for intimate hot tub selfie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook shows fans around Soho Farmhouse cabin

Fans were blown away by the revealing snap, with one commenting: "The most gorgeous girl in the world." Another gushed: "WOW! Kelly Brook just stunning and your fella is the luckiest guy in the world."

Kelly and Jeremy are currently enjoying an idyllic staycation. They have spent time at the luxury, members-only, Babington House in Somerset, and have now moved on to Devon, with their trip including a scenic hike down East Portlemouth & Gara Rock Trail in Salcombe.

Kelly Brook stunned fans in her peach bikini

MORE: Kelly Brook shares stunning bath photo during staycation with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi

The TV star has been wowing fans with her various bikini snaps from her time away. Earlier this week, Kelly shocked us all when she shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes picture from her latest calendar shoot. The model looked incredible as she posed on a sand dune wearing nothing but a skimpy gold swimsuit.

Her fans were in awe of the gorgeous look – with famous faces including Abbey Clancy and Helen Flanagan chiming in with cries of "Wow" and "Wowzer".

The metallic number would certainly inject some serious glamour into any staycation wardrobe this year!

Kelly has also been delighting her Instagram followers with behind-the-scenes memories from her calendar shoot. She sent her fans into meltdown with a stunning snap of herself wearing a white oversized shirt.

The model's Instagram followers flocked to the comment section of her sensational post to let her know just how flawless she looked. "Holy moly, she's on fire!" one wrote. "Wow, stunning," added a second, with a third noting: "Incredible!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.