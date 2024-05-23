Emily Andre's adorable video of baby girl Arabella will melt your heart

Emily Andre is currently on cloud nine after welcoming her third child with her musician husband Peter.

And on Wednesday, the NHS doctor, 34, melted hearts with a precious video of herself bonding with her newborn daughter, Arabella Rose.

© Instagram Peter and Emily welcomed their daughter on 2 April

In the precious clip, which was shared to Instagram, the doting mother could be seen sweetly holding her tot's hand and cradling Arabella's tiny feet.

While Emily made sure to conceal her daughter's face, she did share a glimpse of her baby girl's dark brunette hair.

Captioning her update, Emily simply wrote: "Cherishing these newborn moments."

Her post captured the attention of her husband Peter who was quick to share a string of love heart emojis in the comments section.

Elsewhere, one follower commented: "I just love her name so much! It really suits her", while a second chimed in: "Simply beautiful, the most precious gift in life and doesn't last for long enough. Enjoy every moment."

For the sweet video, Arabella was dressed in a simple white baby grow, whilst Emily could be seen rocking navy and white striped separates.

© Instagram Emily and Peter share three children together

Emily and Peter welcomed their daughter on 2 April. Proud dad Peter, 51, announced their baby girl's arrival on Instagram with a series of candid hospital photos. Take a look at their newborn in the video below...

"Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy," he wrote at the time.

Peter went on to thank NHS staff for their help, whilst also revealing that the newborn had been spoilt with cuddles from her siblings, Princess, 16, Junior, 18, Amelia, nine, and Theo, six.

© Instagram Peter and Emily with their blended family

After welcoming their bundle of joy, the lovebirds initially struggled to pick a meaningful moniker. They nonetheless finally unveiled their chosen name exactly a month after welcoming their newborn, telling their followers: "It's taken a while but after lots of deliberation we've finally decided. Arabella Rose Andréa."

Aside from Arabella, Peter and Emily are also doting parents to daughter Amelia and son Theo. Peter, meanwhile, also shares Princess and Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter and Emily's home life

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2015, live with their adorable brood in Surrey. They own a gorgeous mansion complete with a private gym, a cinema room and a modern recording studio.

© Instagram The couple's bedroom is bursting with cream velvet

Their living space is ultra-lavish, with the pair opting to furnish their property with luxurious velvet, rich navy tones and touches of metallic gold.

The family also relish spending time in their sprawling garden which features a hot tub, a decadent BBQ area and a fire pit.