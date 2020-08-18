Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spark reaction with latest photo The star shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, shared a super sweet selfie together, on 17 August, leaving fans gushing over their appearance.

In the black-and-white photo, posted by Ana to Instagram, the pair are smiling for the camera with Ben sporting the biggest grin of all.

She simply captioned the snap with pink, heart emojis but her followers had a lot more to say about the natural-looking snap.

MORE: Ben Affleck’s girlfriend just wore the ideal summer t-shirt and you’re going to want it

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Affleck in Finding the Way Back trailer

"Ben looking fit," wrote one, while others commented that they "loved the photo”.

The happy couple looked so smitten that one fan even said: "You both look 14”.

Ben, 48, and Ana, 32, have taken their romance to another level since lockdown and recently took on parenting duties… to a new puppy.

MORE: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas share glimpse inside lavish lockdown home

Ben and Ana were all smiles

Ana posted several pictures of the pooch, named Salsa, to her social media pages and her fans also loved them.

Ben and Ana met on the set of their upcoming film, Deep Water, in which they play husband and wife.

They started filming in November but weren’t romantically linked until they were caught kissing on a beach in Cuba in March.

Their romance was made Instagram official in April when Ana shared a photo of herself and Ben during a birthday getaway.

Ben shares three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, twelve, and Samuel, eight, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 48, and both Ben and Ana have been spotted spending time with them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer opened up about life in lockdown during an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show admitting: "Everyone is really good. They have been great. We have our moments of course, but I think they really get the call to action of staying put and working hard to keep your chins up. They’re cleaning the house and helping out and they’ve been really good."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.