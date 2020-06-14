Tess Daly has left fans very impressed after revealing her new routine during lockdown. The Strictly Come Dancing host took to Instagram to share a photo of herself working out inside her home gym early in the morning before going on to help her children Phoebe and Amber with their school work. The mum-of-two wrote: "Good morning everyone. Really wanted to motivate myself this morning so got up early ahead of the kids home schooling/lunches etc to do a zoom workout in the gym (shed) with my always super motivating mate @supersamfitness."

Vernon Kay's wife continued: "I won’t pretend it was easy but definitely felt lifted after; getting those endorphins going helps me feel more positive & capable of tackling the day ahead. Self-care and compassion for ourselves (and of course for others) feels more important than ever right now, I hope you have a good day & sending love as ever." Fans were quick to praise Tess on her motivation, with one writing: "Good way to start the week Tess, btw you look great so early in the morning," while another wrote: "Goodness, wish I looked that good after a workout!" A third added: "Good morning Tess, looking lovely hope you and Vernon and the kids are okay."

Tess has been sharing updates with her fans on social media during the lockdown about her family's time isolating together. In May, the mother-of-two and her husband pulled out all the stops to make sure their daughter Amber had a birthday to remember as she turned 11. The doting parents decorated their home with pink, gold and white balloons, and put on a tasty looking spread, with marshmallows and sweets, as well as a cupcake birthday cake. Vernon and Tess also promised to throw the pre-teen a "proper" party once social distancing rules begin to relax.

Tess has previously opened up about her family life at home during an interview with HELLO!, and said that she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her children when she's not at work. She said: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

In October, meanwhile, Tess admitted to feeling guilty being away from her daughters during the Strictly period. In an interview on the Scummy Mummies podcast, she said: "When I do Strictly Come Dancing over the winter period I am away on the Saturday so I try and make up for it the rest of the time. 'What do you want to do today kids? Here's a full list of activities!' Trying to make up for the fact that I am not there on the Saturday for the rest of the year," she said. "I try and stress to them the importance that I go to work, my mum went to work and it's what I know and they do understand that it's important and it defines you as a person. They don't mind coming sometimes to watch."

