Rebecca Adlington's ex-husband Harry Needs opens up about first same-sex relationship The star spoke frankly about his sexuality

Harry Needs, who was married to Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington between 2014 and 2016, has opened up about his first same-sex relationship, revealing that it took place last year.

MORE: Rebecca Adlington shares rare picture of boyfriend Andrew Parsons as they enjoy date night

Harry, who was also a competitive swimmer, came out as bisexual in June, and this week told the BBC that he didn't feel he could truly speak about his sexuality until he had entered into a relationship with another man.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebecca Adlington chats to HELLO! about her incredible mum, who has supported her Olympic dreams from day one

He explained: "I didn't feel like I could honestly say I was bisexual until I had a relationship with a man. I put myself out there as bisexual and went out on some dates with both women and men. I then found myself in a relationship with another man and that was last year."

MORE: Rebecca Adlington reveals her must-bake lockdown recipe with daughter Summer - and it couldn't be easier

Harry, Rebecca and little Summer

MORE: Rebecca Adlington reveals she found out ex-husband Harry Needs was bisexual last year

The former athlete remains good friends with Rebecca, and the pair share a five-year-old daughter called Summer.

The mum-of-one revealed in June that she had been made aware of Harry's sexuality months prior, shortly after he came out in a brave social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Rebecca said: "So proud of @harryneeds for opening up yesterday. It was really brave and very honest.

"He opened up to me last year and I’m so glad he felt comfortable and confident enough now to share it.

"His sexuality doesn’t affect or change his ability to parent Summer. He’s a fantastic dad and our priority is always going to be Summer. We’ll always have each other’s back."

Harry came out as bisexual in a series of Instagram posts on Father's Day, explaining that he had known he was bisexual from a young age.

The 28-year-old personal trainer made the revelation during an Instagram Stories Q&A in which a follower asked him: "What is your sexuality?"

He then revealed that his bisexuality was not the cause of the breakdown of his relationship with Olympian Rebecca, and that his family and friends were all aware and very accepting.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.