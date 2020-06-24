Rebecca Adlington reveals her must-bake lockdown recipe with daughter Summer - and it couldn't be easier The Olympic Gold medallist is a keen baker

Rebecca Adlington has succumbed to the lockdown baking craze just like the rest of us! The former Olympic swimmer, 31, has been getting creative in the kitchen with her daughter Summer, five, as they spend quality time together during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing a rare insight into the last three months, Rebecca told HELLO! she's been trying to get her daughter interested in cooking. Turns out the star – who recently discussed co-parenting Summer with ex-husband Harry Needs – has a very sweet tooth… and we can relate.

However, if there's one thing they love making together in the kitchen, it's cakes. She revealed: "Cakes have been our go-tos – we've done chocolate cake, banana bread… Summer LOVES cupcakes and cookies, we've been making those loads – they're so good when they're fresh out of the oven."

Proving she's a girl after our own hearts, Rebecca joked: "At the start of lockdown, I just wanted to eat c**p all the time, I was like, 'Let's bake another cake!' Even though I'd already had four that week! I absolutely love baking. Now I bake one thing a week. I've found my rhythm and I want to be healthier." Nothing wrong with that!

Rebecca Adlington's Chocolate Banana Bread

INGREDIENTS

75g butter

2 eggs

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

3 bananas

225g sugar

200g plain flour

80ml water

200g of any chocolate chopped into chunks (or nuts if you prefer)

Sprinkle of brown sugar for the top

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat the oven 180 degrees

Step 2

Whisk the sugar and butter together with electric whisk

Step 3

Whisk in the eggs, banana and water

Step 4

Sift flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt in to the mixture and whisk

Step 5

Add in chocolate and whisk for the last time

Step 6

Put it all in the tin

Step 7

Sprinkle with brown sugar on the top

Step 8

Place in oven for 50mins to 1 hour. Check first to make sure it's cooked in the middle.

Step 9

Serve warm and enjoy!

