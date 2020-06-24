Kate Thomas
Olympian Rebecca Adlington – who raises daughter Summer with ex-husband Harry Needs – has shared her banana bread recipe with a twist
Rebecca Adlington has succumbed to the lockdown baking craze just like the rest of us! The former Olympic swimmer, 31, has been getting creative in the kitchen with her daughter Summer, five, as they spend quality time together during the coronavirus lockdown.
Sharing a rare insight into the last three months, Rebecca told HELLO! she's been trying to get her daughter interested in cooking. Turns out the star – who recently discussed co-parenting Summer with ex-husband Harry Needs – has a very sweet tooth… and we can relate.
Rebecca has been baking with daughter Summer (pictured with ex Harry Needs)
However, if there's one thing they love making together in the kitchen, it's cakes. She revealed: "Cakes have been our go-tos – we've done chocolate cake, banana bread… Summer LOVES cupcakes and cookies, we've been making those loads – they're so good when they're fresh out of the oven."
Proving she's a girl after our own hearts, Rebecca joked: "At the start of lockdown, I just wanted to eat c**p all the time, I was like, 'Let's bake another cake!' Even though I'd already had four that week! I absolutely love baking. Now I bake one thing a week. I've found my rhythm and I want to be healthier." Nothing wrong with that!
Read on to discover Rebecca's top lockdown bake – perfect for making with your kids!
The former Olympic swimmer has been cooking with her daughter at home
Rebecca Adlington's Chocolate Banana Bread
INGREDIENTS
- 75g butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 3 bananas
- 225g sugar
- 200g plain flour
- 80ml water
- 200g of any chocolate chopped into chunks (or nuts if you prefer)
- Sprinkle of brown sugar for the top
METHOD
Step 1
Preheat the oven 180 degrees
Step 2
Whisk the sugar and butter together with electric whisk
Step 3
Whisk in the eggs, banana and water
Step 4
Sift flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt in to the mixture and whisk
Step 5
Add in chocolate and whisk for the last time
Step 6
Put it all in the tin
Step 7
Sprinkle with brown sugar on the top
Step 8
Place in oven for 50mins to 1 hour. Check first to make sure it's cooked in the middle.
Step 9
Serve warm and enjoy!
