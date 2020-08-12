Gordon Ramsay breaks the internet with incredible announcement How generous is this?

Gordon Ramsay delighted his fans on Wednesday evening after he made an incredible announcement that's sure to put a spring in the step of students picking up their A-level results on Thursday.

The celebrity chef revealed that as a special treat, he's giving away free pizza at two of his London restaurants!

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay reveals exciting news about his restaurants

Posting a video from the garden of his Cornwall home, Gordon said: "Big day tomorrow, it's your A-level results. I could only ever have dreamt of getting an A-level so I want to say congratulations.

"It has been one of the toughest, most awkward years so whatever you get tomorrow, take it as a positive. No one is going to judge you for the rest of your life on what you get tomorrow."

He continued: "But what I'd like to make a difference with is a pizza. So for all you recipients tomorrow, out of respect for the determination and that patience that you've gone through – pizzas on me!"

Gordon Ramsay is offering A-level students free pizza!

Gordon then revealed that students can fill up at his Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza and York and Albany restaurants, before adding: "Sit and enjoy as many pizzas as you wish all on me to say well done, incredible work and enjoy. Take care."

Captioning the video, the dad-of-five added: "Students.... Big day tomorrow A Level #ResultsDay!! If you're picking up your results tomorrow head down to @gordonramsaystreetpizza for bottomless pizza on us."

Needless to say, his fans were thrilled by the thought of free pizza! "This is super sweet of you Gordon," replied one. "Love you, Gordon," said another. "That's amazing, you're such a lovely person," added a third.

To grab your bottomless pizza, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza shared all you need to do on their Instagram page, writing: "RESULTS DAY TOMORROW? Slice one! Join us and celebrate with bottomless pizza on us! Just mention your A-levels when you visit tomorrow #UpYourStreet."

