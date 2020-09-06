Rochelle Humes talks 'scary' financial worries during lockdown The star recently launched her own skincare business

Rochelle Humes is currently on cloud nine, awaiting the arrival of her and Marvin's third child and settling into their new home. But a couple of months ago, it was a different story for the former Saturdays star, as she worried that COVID-19 could destroy the business she had worked so hard on for years.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine about her new children's skincare range My Little Coco, the mother-of-two revealed it was all going smoothly until March, when lockdown happened.

MORE: Rochelle Humes shares peek inside her son's bedroom

Rochelle and Marvin already have two daughters

Rochelle, who, together with her husband Marvin, is estimated to be worth £9million said: "It doesn't matter what your financial buffer is. [Covid] has affected everyone across the board. We were a brand-new business and that was a really scary time.

"I was like: 'I've literally put my everything into this and are we going to lose it all?'"

Thankfully, Boots, who stock her products, was one of the few retailers that were able to stay open during the pandemic, which was Rochelle's saving grace.

GALLERY: 11 of the most enviable celebrity playrooms: from Rochelle Humes to Kim Kardashian

Despite the business worries, Rochelle has enjoyed her time at home during lockdown, often sharing adorable videos of her and her two daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

The couple will welcome their first son in October

The 31-year-old has also been preparing for the arrival of the couple's first son, and during her interview she confessed she has no concrete plans for maternity leave.

"It's a hard one. You can't put a number on it, and what's maternity leave when you've got two other kids anyway?" she told the magazine.

Thankfully for the soon-to-be-mum, Marvin will now be around, since his JLS tour has been cancelled until 2021 because of COVID-19.