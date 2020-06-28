Rochelle Humes shows off the impressive security system she has to keep family safe

Rochelle Humes and her family live in a gorgeous six-bedroom home worth over £1.7million, so it's no surprise that the star and her husband Marvin have got an impressive security system to keep them all safe. In a new video shared on her Instagram stories, her daughters could be seen dancing around in their kitchen to Jason Derulo's Savage Love and the family's impressive CCTV system could be seen hanging from one of the walls.

The star's house seems to have over nine different cameras, several outside, recording her driveway and backyard and the rest indoors.

Rochelle's security system could be seen in her latest video

Rochelle and Marvin moved into their luxurious home back in 2017 and have since been decorating it to perfection. The couple are currently creating a dream nursery for their first son, who they will welcome later this year.

Apart from delighting fans with the different products she is thinking of incorporating into their little boy's room, she has also been showing off her latest maternity buys, most recently a gorgeous maternity dress that is on sale for £25.

Lime Green Textured Square Neck Midi Dress, Topshop, £25

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning she told her followers: "Been a little rubbish at sharing maternity buys, my angel @amberstyledit found this one for me and I have worn this dress so much over the past few weeks @topshop maternity for the win (it's in the sale now) Just bought a similar one in black and white too."

Fans loved her latest look, with one commenting: "Rochelle,you are amazing.I love how down to earth you and your family are.You look stunning." A second follower wrote: " I so love this dress, I will definitely get one even though I am not pregnant."