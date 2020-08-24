Matt Baker introduces sweet new family member - and fans are delighted The One Show star has welcomed a new addition to his family!

Matt Baker has introduced the newest member of his family - a beautiful cairn terrier named Fergus.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the former Blue Peter and The One Show presenter shared two lovely pictures with his pet dog at his Hertfordshire farm.

"Introducing Fergus our cairn terrier, he's a cheeky little character and a super drystone walling companion," Matt wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #cairnterrier, #cairnterriersofinstagram, #farmlife and #iloveadrystonewall.

Fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "I've had two cairns, father and son. Spirited stubborn and cheeky. Enjoy him." Another remarked: "I too had a cairn terrier. Fabulous dogs."

Matt, 42, lives in a beautiful farmhouse with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Luke and Molly. The young family cares for an array of animals including a cat, sheep, chicken and donkeys.

Matt shared this lovely snap of his new pet dog Fergus

Running the farm is a family affair, with Matt's two children getting stuck in with the daily chores. The doting dad previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the animals.

There's no denying that home life is incredibly important to Matt - so much so, the presenter decided to leave his role on The One Show back in March in order to spend more time with his loved ones.

Explaining the reasons for his decision on the show, Matt previously told viewers that while he was excited about future new career opportunities, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

