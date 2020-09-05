Holly Willoughby sparks surprising debate with new photo The This Morning star shared the photo on Instagram

Holly Willoughby sparked an unlikely Instagram debate on Saturday – how best to ripen green tomatoes!

The This Morning star revealed that she'd been having trouble getting her tomatoes to ripen on their own, so had followed advice to pair them with bananas, but to no avail.

Posting a snap of her fruit and vegetables, doting mum Holly wrote: "Now apparently this works to ripen them. My tomato plants are bursting with beautiful green tomatoes??? Any advice welcome please!"

Fans were quick to respond to Holly's question, and provided all manner of answers!

"Leave any green fruit or veg on a window ledge where the sun can shine on them, they will ripen in a couple of days," suggested one.

Another offered the following advice: "Wrap them in a tea towel/brown paper bag then place them in a drawer," while a third told Holly she was on the right track: "Keeping next to bananas like you have is the best thing."

Holly shared the photo on Instagram

Placing unripened tomatoes next to bananas is a handy hack - tomatoes produce ethylene which encourages ripening.

By placing the tomatoes near another fruit that releases ethylene, such as a banana, the process can be sped up!

It's been a busy week for the mother-of-three, who returned to This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield following her annual summer break.

Speaking ahead of her return to the sofa, Holly revealed that she couldn't wait to be reunited with her "silver fox".

Holly wrote on Instagram: "This September we are all back... a new term begins!

"Can’t wait to see you and be reunited with my Silver Fox (errrr just typed ‘silver fox’ in and my phone suggested an emoji!!!!!!!) ... see you soon @thismorning @gmb @lorraine and @loosewomen."

