Nick Knowles talks candidly about his split from 26-year-old girlfriend

Nick Knowles has spoken candidly about his split from 26-year-old Emily Hallinan in January. The DIY SOS star and the PR broke up after a year of dating, but Nick has said he now feels in a better place than he has in years.

"There are times in your life when you are with someone, and there are times when you're not. And being single can actually be a very positive thing," Nick, 57, told the Sun back in May. "Having a three-month, enforced sit-down has actually been one of the best things that's happened to me in my life.

"I feel in a better place now than I have done for probably 20 years, just spending some time getting to know yourself before re-entering the fray."

Nick Knowles and Emily Hallinan

Nick tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight. He has been married twice before, tying the knot with first wife Gillian in the 1990s. He started dating second wife Jessica Knowles in 2009, and they were married in an intimate ceremony in Rome in September 2012. Together, they share one child, son Eddie, who was born in August 2014. Nick and Jessica announced they were separating in January 2016.

In total, Nick is a doting dad to four children. Daughter Tuesday and son Charlie are from his first marriage, while he shares TJ with former partner, dancer Paula Beckett.

Nick shares youngest son Eddie with ex-wife Jessica

In October 2019, Nick spoke about his family as he opened up about his quieter life in the Cotswolds. "Home life is good," he told the Mirror. "I never talk or comment on my private life, but I am happy. I am living where I want to live in the world with a simpler life now.

"I absolutely love my time with all my kids," he added. "They have all got a great sense of humour – Eddie loves noticing the rainbow colours in a puddle, and it's nice for me to take the time to stop and look at it, too."