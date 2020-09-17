Jacqueline Jossa dedicates beautiful message to Dan Osborne The I'm a Celebrity star has a way with words

Jacqueline Jossa proved that she has a way with words on Wednesday, when she dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her husband Dan Osborne.

The I'm a Celebrity winner managed to say so much with no more than three letters, and it might have been one of her most romantic public displays of affection yet!

Sharing a photo of herself and Dan embracing in their swimsuits, the doting mum simply captioned the snap: "You."

How touching is that?

Jacqueline posted the sweet photo on Instagram

Although the lovely photo garnered more than 127,000 likes, the actress has comments turned off, but if she didn't, we can imagine fans would have flocked to the comment section to leave sweet replies.

Jacqueline has had comments turned off on her Instagram since July, after fans started discussing her weight after she uploaded a throwback image of herself, Dan and their daughter Ella when she was just a baby.

The picture was taken during the couple's first holiday as a family in Marbella, Spain.

Jacqueline has had comments turned off since sharing this lovely photo

Captioning the shot, alongside another one of the pair with baby Ella all wearing matching Arsenal shirts, the former EastEnders star wrote: "Throwback Thursday! Wow! Oldie but goodie."

Soon after uploading the post, the mother-of-two was inundated with comments about her weight, forcing her to mute them.

One in particular read: "You used to be so thin x."

In May, Jacqueline and Dan were plagued by split rumours, with the 27-year-old admitting at the time that she needed some "breathing space".

She revealed that she had been splitting her time between her own home and her parents, telling her followers: "Not that it's got anything to do with you, but was going to let you guys know I am back at home.

"I'm going to be going to and from my parents' new house. I'm going to be helping my mum and I've got some stuff going on."

Thankfully, the famous couple seems to be on better terms than ever now!

