Jacqueline Jossa returns home to Dan Osborne after addressing split rumours

Jacqueline Jossa has confirmed that she is back in her family home, days after it was revealed she had moved out to spend some time apart from her husband Dan Osborne. The I'm a Celebrity winner said she still plans to divide her time between her house and her parents' house in a series of Instagram Stories to promote her new In The Style launch on Thursday, admitting they've still got "stuff going on".

"Not that it's got anything to do with you, but was going to let you guys know I am back at home," said Jacqueline. "I'm going to be going to and from my parents' new house. I'm going to be helping my mum and I've got some stuff going on."

The 27-year-old explained that she was going to be shooting photos for her new collection at the house her parents are due to move into, where she has been staying for the past few days after admitting she needed some "breathing space".

Jacqueline's revelation comes days after she denied reports of a split from her husband Dan, and insisted she simply needed "some time". Taking to social media to dismiss rumours that her marriage had ended, the former EastEnders actress wrote: "I need some time. There is no split. No divorce. We are working together not against each other. Change your headlines, please. Thanks."

On Saturday, Mirror Online reported that Jacqueline had moved out of the family home she shares with Dan and their daughters Ella, five, and one-year-old Mia. However, her posts suggest that this might not signal a permanent separation. Dan and Jacqueline have been together for seven years and married in 2017.

After she won I'm a Celebrity in 2019, the mum-of-two took the unusual step of cancelling all live media appearances back in the UK amid rumours that her husband had been unfaithful. Speaking later to Lorraine Kelly, Jacqueline said: "He knows he's done wrong, he knows he's done a lot wrong. There's some stuff that's absolutely not true."

