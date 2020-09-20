Alex Scott opens up about her incredible career change since quitting football The former footballer spoke exclusively to HELLO! magazine

In the week she was linked to the presenter role on A Question of Sport, Alex Scott has told HELLO! magazine that she can’t believe how far her career has come since quitting football.

MORE: What is Alex Scott's net worth?

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, she says: "It has been three years since I played professional football, which seems mad to me. I have had such incredible experiences during that time and Strictly was such a highlight for me, I wish I could do it all over again. I had the time of my life."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a trip down memory lane when Alex Scott was partnered with Neil Jones on Strictly

And the former Lionesses captain also reveals how she learnt to deal with negativity online when she first moved into presenting.

"At first, I thought no one liked me on TV as there was a whole lot of negativity online, but I’ve got to a place now where those sorts of comments are only like ten to 20 per cent and I have a whole audience that does love me and is behind me," she said.

MORE: Alex Scott channels Meghan Markle on The One Show

Alex Scott opened up about her career in an exclusive interview

"I don’t want to let that small percentage stop me or get me down when I’ve worked so hard to be where I am.

"I used to run to the recording studio after training to get broadcasting experience, I did a degree in professional sports writing and broadcasting. I prepare extensively for every show and love what I do."

READ: Alex Scott shares peek inside London home

Alex also says she is keen everyone to realize there are many different parts to her personality. "It’s okay to be more than one thing and that’s what I’m really working hard on this year.

"I can put on a dress but also the next day put on my football boots, and that should be celebrated. I’m so proud of my career but, as Strictly showed, there can be so many parts to a person – and I’m no different.

"I love fashion and music and I love going to my mum’s in East London for a roast dinner."

To read the full interview, pick up the latest copy of HELLO! magazine, out Monday 21 September

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.