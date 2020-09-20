Jennifer Aniston stuns fans in red bikini during reunion with Brad Pitt The Friends actress virtually reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt during a table read

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt delighted fans after they reunited during a virtual table read on Thursday evening, getting into character as they took on roles from Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

What's more, Jennifer, who read the part of Linda Barrett, at one point got into character for a scene where the schoolgirl was swimming in the pool, opting to wear a tiny red bikini top on top of her T-shirt.

This didn't go unnoticed by her fans, with one sharing a screengrab of the Friends star in her swimwear on Instagram, which was re-posted by Jennifer. "Jennifer Aniston in the red bikini for the win," the caption read.

While the 51-year-old took on the role of Linda, Brad played student Brad Hamilton, and the former couple's lines got incredibly flirty!

Jennifer Aniston re-posted a photo of herself in her red bikini from the table read

The Along Came Polly actress didn't hold back when she acted out a scene from the 1982 cult teen movie. "Hi Brad," she said seductively.

"You know how cute I always thought you were. You're so sexy. Will you come to me."

Fans adored seeing Jennifer and Brad Pitt interact

The pair were joined by fellow A-listers, including Julia Roberts, John Legend and Morgan Freeman, who all watched on giggling at the interaction.

Fans also witnessed a cute moment between Jennifer and Brad while out of character. As they greeted each other at the beginning of the video, Brad said: "Hi Aniston," before the actress replied: "Hi Pitt."

With reference to Joey from Friends, Brad continued: "How you doing?" "Good honey," she replied, "how are you doing?" to which the actor said: "I'm alright."

The Friends star has been isolating at her home in Bel-Air during the pandemic

The table read was done to raise funds for CORE response, which is working to help provide relief to those affected by coronavirus.

Being a virtual table read, fans were also able to see a glimpse inside the homes of the celebrities taking part.

Jennifer was sat on a large white chair in front of an intricate wall hanging from her home in LA, where she has been staying during the pandemic.

During the lockdown, Jennifer has been keeping busy with household tasks. The Morning Show star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show via video link in April, where she told him that she had been occupying herself by organising her wardrobes, but that she was trying not to do it quickly as she didn't want to run out of things to do.

