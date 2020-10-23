Jennifer Aniston urges fans not to vote for Kanye West The A-lister took to Instagram

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on Friday to share the news that she had voted in the upcoming election.

The Friends star told her followers that Joe Biden had got her vote, and also encouraged them not to vote for Kanye West.

The A-lister said that she had voted for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris because "right now this country is more divided than ever".

The star shared the post on Instagram

At the end of her post, Jennifer also asked her fanbase not to give musician Kanye their vote, telling them: "It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

She wrote in full: "#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died.

"I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀

"This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀

"PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

