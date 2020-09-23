Christine Lampard shares gorgeous pictures from daughter Patricia's second birthday party Christine and Frank welcomed their only daughter in 2018

Christine and Frank Lampard celebrated their daughter's second birthday on Tuesday – and it was certainly a day to remember judging by the photos shared by the proud mum.

"Our little girl is the big 2 already! We mightn't have been able to have a big party but we made up for it with a #peppapig cake, presents and plenty of balloons @balloonguyscompany @partiesandsigns @jadesbakes2020 @fondant_fleur_cakes_," she wrote alongside five incredible photos.

In one of the pictures, the couple's living room could be seen decorated in Peppa Pig and other pastel coloured balloons. A big "2" balloon took centre stage alongside another one that read "Happy 2nd birthday Patricia".

Patricia, 2, seems to be a big fan of Peppa Pig

A second photo showed their kitchen, filled with animal balloons, such as a monkey and a giraffe. Behind them, a few family snaps could be seen on a shelf.

Most impressive of all, however, was the stunning Peppa Pig birthday cake made by her go-to bakery Fondant Fleur Cakes. Also showcased on the dining room table were five impressive Peppa Pig presents, ready to be opened by the birthday girl!

The birthday girl's impressive birthday cake by Fondant Fleur Cakes

Friends of the Loose Women panellist rushed to congratulate her little girl, with Holly Willoughby writing: "Happy Birthday beautiful Patricia." "Gorgeous birthday girl. Sending love," wrote Emma Bunton.

Colleague Andrea McLean added: "Awwwww!! Happy birthday!"

The family's kitchen was also decorated with more balloons

A fan, however, took the opportunity to praise the couple for their "down to earth" party. "It's so refreshing to see that there isn't mountains of gifts like a lot of celebs do. You're really down to earth, Happy birthday Patricia xxx." A second added: "I thought exactly the same, a normal family celebration for a little girl who is loved but without showing off."