Christine Lampard celebrates life-changing news The Loose Women star will be over the moon

Christine Lampard certainly had a reason to celebrate on Thursday night, as according to The Sun, the Loose Women star is now a multi-millionaire!

MORE: Christine Lampard reflects on Frank Lampard's romantic proposal

The outlet reports that Christine's firm, Chrisola Entertainment, submitted papers with an eye-watering total of £2.516 million in both cash and assets earlier this week.

The TV star's sums have been earned through a combination of television appearances and production activities.

Not only is the mother-of-one currently a member of the Loose Women panel, but she also fills in for Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine when the host is away.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard on her daughter being the 'spit' of Frank

What's more, the London home that Christine, her husband Frank Lampard and their one-year-old daughter Patricia live in is estimated to be worth a further £10million.

Christine's most recent appearance on Loose Women was on Thursday, when she opened up about Frank's romantic proposal as the cast discussed whether women should propose to men.

The happy couple tied the knot in 2015, but it sounds as though Frank's proposal came as a surprise.

MORE: Christine Lampard reveals parenting struggle with daughter during lockdown

Christine and Frank have been married since 2015

MORE: Christine Lampard twins with daughter Patricia in matching outfits – how adorable

Speaking with Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Kéllé Bryan, the 41-year-old explained: "I feel very empowered and on the feminist side of things and everything else, but I love nothing more than being asked. So where does that sit? And I love surprises."

Turning towards her huge wedding ring, worth an estimated £120,000, Jane quipped: "And you wouldn't want to pay for that yourself?" To which, she jovially replied: "He got nothing."

"I do understand though, I think we are pre-programmed and still feel like that is the way it should be, but maybe we do need to give our guys a bit of a break," she added.

Christine and Frank got engaged in Los Angeles back in 2011, and shortly after the superstar footballer popped the question, Christine revealed to her former Daybreak colleagues Adrian Chiles and Kate Garraway that she was "beyond shocked".

She explained: "I was beyond shocked. It wasn't very glamorous, it wasn't very fancy. It was very personal, very private, actually."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.