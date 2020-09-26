Kelly Ripa delighted fans when she shared a stunning photo of her daughter, Lola, on Instagram on Friday, and in the process revealed some surprisingly family plans.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 49, was celebrating National Daughter Day with the post in which she called her middle child, a "powerhouse" and wrote: "Thank you for choosing me to be your mom."

The heartfelt message accompanied a pretty picture of the 19-year-old smiling for the camera, which quickly received thousands of likes.

But it was the conversation between Kelly and her friend, Lucifer actress, Rachael Harris, which gave away Lola's future family plans.

Rachael - who has two young sons, Otto, two, and Henry, four - wrote: "@kellyripa and Lola... May I borrow @theyoungestyung for #nationaldaughterday? I can’t think of a better sis for H&O."

Kelly then swiftly responded: "You know that's all she wants," before Lola confirmed: "@rachaelharris all I want, all I need rach."

Kelly and Lola are close

Given Lola's close relationship with her mum, dad, Mark Consuelos, and brothers, Joaquin, 17, and Michael, 23, we think it’s unlikely she’d swap out her family for another one.

But that doesn’t stop her from teasing them.

Lola - who is studying music at New York University - loves to mock her mum and her cringe-worthy social media posts she shares of her husband.

Kelly shared a photo of Lola for National Daughter Day

The teen once went as far as to brand Kelly's shirtless "thirst trap" pictures of Mark, "disgusting" and poked fun at Kelly's "belfies" too.

Kelly doesn’t seem to mind though and regularly gushes about her talented daughter - teasing or no teasing.

Recently she praised Lola for her self-confidence and sense of style.

In an interview with Lola for People magazine Kelly said: "If I had your figure, I'd be showing it off too. I'd be sitting here naked. I'd be sitting here, no clothes on, in the woods."

She then added: "If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You've got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence."

