Honour's Keeley Hawes recalls moment her son was 'caught up in Parsons Green terror attack' The actress shares 20-year-son Myles with first husband Spencer McCallum

Keeley Hawes has opened up about the moment she found out her son was caught up in last year's Parsons Green terror attack. The actress, who stars in thrilling ITV drama Honour, revealed she received a worrying text from 20-year-old son Myles, whom she shares with first husband Spencer McCallum.

"I got a text from him written in capitals, so I knew immediately something was wrong," she told Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine back in 2018. "They were in a tunnel and the lights were going on and off. The 'what if' doesn't bear thinking about."

Keeley Hawes said her son was caught up in Parsons Green terror attack

The horrific attack saw more than 50 passengers get injured after a bomb partially exploded on a District Line underground train at Parsons Green. Ahmed Hassan, aged 18, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years after he was found guilty of attempted murder.

Keeley is currently starring in ITV's new drama Honour. The two-part series, which is out on Monday evening, tells the harrowing true story of the murder of Banaz Mahmood, who was killed by her own family in a so-called 'honour' killing for falling in love with the wrong man.

Keeley is currently starring in Honour

Speaking about her role in the upcoming series in a recent Q&A, Keeley explained the pressure and responsibility she felt while playing DCI Goode and portraying such a harrowing true story on screen.

Keeley opened up to HELLO! about the role

She told HELLO! and other press: "We had no idea when we started making the show that lockdown would come about and it would become all the more important to tell this story, and to put it onto the screen, and to educate a mainstream audience."

