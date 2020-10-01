Claudia Winkleman shares intimate details about her marriage The Strictly host shares three children with Kris Thykier

Although she is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman has surprised fans by giving an insight into her marriage with film producer Kris Thykier.

The 48-year-old, who is preparing to return to our screens later this month, confessed she puts "too much pressure on herself" to get intimate every 48 hours with her husband of 20 years.

"I think we put way too much pressure on ourselves - I haven't had sex with my husband for two days let's do it on the stairs," she told The Sun.

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman shares her secrets with HELLO!

She also confessed things may spice up in the bedroom department once her eldest son Jake flies the nest for university next year. "He's 17 and keeps talking about it. He's super excited," she added. "I'm sure it will be great. Me and husband will learn how to make stew and we'll read lots of books and we'll do tickling - that's code in case anyone is wondering."

Claudia shares children Jake, Matilda, 14, and Arthur, nine, with her film director husband Kris, to whom she has been married to for 20 years.

The TV star is married to producer Kris Thykier

During a chat with HELLO! in 2018, Claudia opened up about her family and the "chaotic" school run. "The kids wake up really early at 7am, we're all up making breakfast, do the drop off then come back and I'm back into bed," the presenter disclosed.

"I feel bad and guilty for saying that." However, it's not all down to Claudia as her Kris has his fair share to do around the house."

Heaping praise on her partner, she continued: "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."

