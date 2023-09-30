Inside Claudia Winkleman's super-chic home with rarely-pictured husband Kris and three children

Claudia Winkleman is now back on our screens each week alongside Tess Daly for our Strictly Come Dancing fix of sequins, sparkles and show-stopping dances. But when Claudia leaves the studio, she has her London home to retreat to, that she shares with her husband Kris Thykier and three kids.

The couple, who share children Matilda, Jake and Arthur, live in a Grade II-listed townhouse near Marble Arch, where she is said to count former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie among her neighbours.

And the central London location is clearly a hit with the mum-of-three, who once told the Evening Standard: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi."

Take a peek inside Claudia Winkleman's family home…

Claudia Winkleman's lounge Claudia often shares videos in front of a giant white bookcase, which suggests she has a home office or a corner of her living room dedicated to working.

While celebrating Scarlett Curtis' birthday, she shared a snap of her living room, complete with a pink chair positioned next to giant sash windows. Outside, a small terrace area was shrouded with greenery. A peek into Claudia's outdoor space

One room in the Grade II-listed townhouse has painted wooden panelling on the walls. This photo - shared to celebrate Claudia's son Jake's birthday - also revealed that Claudia has hung a selection of abstract artwork around the room. The star has neutral interiors

Claudia Winkleman's bathroom Claudia gave fans a peek inside her pristine bathroom while filming an interview with makeup artist Sali Hughes in summer 2017. Speaking while sat in her white bathtub, the interview offered a look at her marble panelled walls and flooring, with black-and-white framed family photos hung on the walls. What a beautiful bathtub!

The bathroom has a sleek white vanity unit, while the shower appears to be in a separate wet room with white subway tiles on the walls. The star filmed inside her bathroom

Claudia Winkleman's kitchen The kitchen is minimalistic too The kitchen appears spacious, with a wooden island unit - the perfect spot for preparing a Sunday roast. The room has plain white walls and wooden flooring which leads throughout the downstairs of the house and into the hallway.