DWTS star Jesse Metcalfe talks 'undeniable' chemistry with Sharna Burgess - exclusive The Desperate Housewives actor is enjoying every moment of his DWTS experience

Jesse Metcalfe is being put through his paces on this season's Dancing with the Stars, and he's found the perfect partner in pro dancer, Sharna Burgess.

MORE: Jesse Metcalfe gives rare insight into friendship with Eva Longoria

"She's very beautiful and I think is the perfect partner for me. I'm a very strong person too so I need someone with the strength to put me in my place when necessary," Jesse told HELLO!.

"She's an incredible teacher, she's incredibly supportive, she's a very strong and ambitious woman and I think she's a very talented dancer," he added.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess dance

Sharna and Jesse get on incredibly well, and the Desperate Housewives star discussed the "undeniable" chemistry they have.

"It's been a wild, emotional ride thus far on DWTS, and I think this show is known for that," he said.

Jesse Metcalfe is enjoying working with Sharna Burgess

"And it's been a wild ride between Sharna and I as well (laughs) but we are in an amazing place right now, and the chemistry –whatever creates that – is undeniable."

Jesse has been having a lot of fun on the show, and is enjoying challenging himself each week. "It's been an incredible experience so far, it's exceeded my expectations," he said.

MORE: DWTS star Jesse Metcalfe looks unrecognisable in epic throwback photo

READ: DWTS host Tyra Banks sparks reaction with latest swimsuit photo

Jesse and the rest of the celebrity contestants, as well as the pro dancers, all get on well, and have been supporting each other each Monday night during the live shows.

"There's so much energy and excitement just from the stars and the pros that it's just really fun," he said.

Sharna and Jesse are working hard on DWTS

"And I almost feel like it brings everyone closer together because we have to be the cheerleading squad for the show because there is no live audience."

He added: "It's such an intense and emotional rollercoaster this show, that I can imagine once the show is over you kind of like will really miss it.

MORE: A look at DWTS Chrishell Stause and ex-husband Justin Hartley's relationship and divorce

"Some people might even go into a mild depression or something because it's such an intense, all-consuming experience.

"I'm just enjoying it while I'm here and thankfully I'm here for another week."

Jesse also admitted that Derek Hough is the toughest judge to impress.

Jesse revealed Derek is the hardest judge to impress

"Derek is the hardest to impress and rightfully so. he is an incredibly accomplished dancer in choreography and he has won DWTS I don’t know how many times but I think the most out of any pro on the show," he said.

READ: DWTS host Tyra Banks shares rare photo with son York

"I have a personal relationship with Derek I've known him for eight years and we have been friendly. I have a lot of respect for the Houghs, and I think Derek is an incredibly talented dancer, and incredibly funny.

"There's a completely different dynamic on show day and I feel that too. I'm trying to buddy up with him on show day and he then rips me to shreds on performance!

Jesse is being cheered on by Eva Longoria

"It's not quite that bad but he has definitely been critical of some of my techniques and I think it's great. I actually feel like all three judges see my potential and they are pushing me to be better each week."

MORE: DWTS host Tyra Banks wows with swimsuit picture

Learning how to dance is physically demanding, and Jesse has been helping his muscle recovery with CBD products from US company Green Gorilla.

"I am a big proponent of CBD, it's one of the most powerful anti-inflammatories on the planet.

The actor is having the best time on DWTS

"I use Green Gorilla CBD because it's the only certified organic CBD brand on the market but it's really just part of my overall recovery programme," he explained.

"People may or may not realise how physically demanding DWTS is and it's about staying healthy so that you have your best chance to succeed on the show and hopefully stick around until the end."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.