Julianne Hough makes cryptic comment as she opens up about need to 'release some tears'

Julianne Hough will no doubt have left fans intrigued as the 'Dancing with the Stars' host took to her Instagram Stories to open up about the need to "release some tears" in a candid remark on mental health.

The professional dancer took to her social media to her reveal her 'outfit of the day' which consisted of a blue onesie that was covered in white lightning bolts. The star, who was posing inside her lavish looking living room, had the hood pulled up over her blonde hair, while also carrying a mug.

"OOTD," she captioned the photo alongside a sunshine and rain cloud emoji. "Sometimes you just need to release some tears and create some space from whatever tension or build up has been stored in the body.

"In order to see the blue sky and warm sunshine on the other side you gotta walk through the fire of what can often feel overwhelming and daunting. Life is complicated and beautiful – and I'm here to embrace it all."

© Instagram Julianne got candid with her followers

The two-time DWTS champion has been open about her mental health journey, speaking to People in 2019 about her issues with depression and anxiety. "I don't think a lot of people would know that about me because I come off as sunshine and happiness and positivity," she told the publication.

Julianne then spoke about how dance actually helped her with the battles, explaining: "Since I'm a dancer, I felt like that was my superpower my whole life. It really transformed my experience and gave me a way to express myself. [Dance] actually breaks the barrier so you get confidence within yourself, and it’s for nobody else but you."

© Getty Images The star has previously been open about her mental health

She continued: "I put music on immediately, which helps my auditory and sensory experience with my body. So then my body is activated and I'm moving my body, which changes my whole energy level for the day. So I get to choose how I show up in the world, with all the external pressures."

The star's post comes as she prepares for her stint on the Dancing with the Stars tour, in which she will feature as a special guest on select dates. Fans can expect to see Julianne on February 15 through to February 18, although she will only be doing the evening show on February 17. Julianne will also perform on March 1 and from March 3 through to March 26.

© Getty Images Julianne started hosting DWTS last year

Also slated to appear on the tour are recent champion Xochitl Gomez, alongside contestants Charity Lawson and Harry Jowsey. Professionals due to appear are Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Rylee Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Artem Chigvinstev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Alexis Warr, Ezra Soza and Kailyn Rogers.

Meanwhile, professional dancer Emma Slater will also feature on the tour, but as a host instead of a performer.

