Jesse Metcalfe opens up about friendship with Eva Longoria – exclusive The DWTS contestant has been cheered on by his former Desperate Housewives co-star

Jesse Metcalfe is currently competing in this year's Dancing with the Stars, and has a mass of fans rooting for him and Sharna Burgess to go all the way in the competition, including his former Desperate Housewives co-star, Eva Longoria.

The actress publicly threw her support behind Jesse at the start of the series, and the 41-year-old actor has since opened up about their friendship.

Chatting to HELLO!, Jesse said of Eva: "She's always been a very supportive and loving friend."

VIDEO: Jesse Metcalfe showcases his dance moves with Sharna Burgess

While the pair have busy lives and don't get to see each other a lot, whenever they do, it's like nothing has changed.

"We don't stay in that close in contact but whenever we see each other it's like not a day has gone by since we've seen each other," he said.

Jesse Metcalfe has remained good friends with Eva Longoria

The pair met working together on Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2009, with Jesse playing gardener John Rowland, who had an affair with Eva's character Gabrielle Solis.

Of their relationship, Jesse added: "She's been such an awesome friend and we follow each other on social media and I see where she is and how she's spending her time, and she just seems to love motherhood and I love watching her son grow up via Instagram.

Jesse is competing on DWTS with Sharna Burgess

"And I'm just so proud of the person that she's become and everything that she does on a social and political level, she's really grown as a person and a woman and she's just a role model, she's great."

Jesse has been put through his paces on DWTS, and he is loving every minute of the experience.

"It's exceeded my expectations as far as it has been surprisingly rewarding week to week and also surprisingly challenging," he said of the show.

Fans are rooting for Jesse and Sharna to go all the way in the competition

Learning how to dance is physically demanding, and Jesse has been helping his muscle recovery with CBD products from US company Green Gorilla.

"I am a big component of CBD, it's one of the most powerful inflammatories on the planet.

"I use Green Gorilla CBD because it's the only certified organic CBD brand on the market but it's really just part of my overall recovery programme," he explained.

"People may or may not realise how physically demanding DWTS is and it's about staying healthy so that you have your best chance to succeed on the show and hopefully stick around until the end."

