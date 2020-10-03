Kate Hudson stripped down to her underwear for a very good cause on Friday and gave fans a glimpse inside her beautiful bedroom in the process.

The Fabletics founder shared a photo of herself leaping high into the air, wearing just a bra and knickers to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Kate showcased her toned physique and also her very unique choice of decor in the Instagram snapshot.

Her bedroom was adorned with flowery wallpaper, vintage furniture, and even net curtains.

Kate captioned the photo with a message encouraging others to post a selfie in their Kit Undergarments during October - which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company to #kitstokickcancer," Kate wrote. "Sending a HUGE hug to all the survivors, the fighters and the families who have had to sadly say goodbye to loved ones."

Kate posed in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime! Let’s do this. $1 for every post with #kitstokickcancer will be donated to @wcrfcure (See @kitundergarments for more info)… also, voting in underwear is fun! So don’t forget if you have a mail-in ballot to get it in as soon as possible."

Her post sparked comments from many of her 12.3 million followers who shared their stories of breast cancer.

Kate responded to many of them with a heartfelt message.

Kate has great style

The actress is an activist for the fight against the disease which claimed both her godmother and aunt.

During a charity event where she was honoured in 2019, she said: "I will always utilize my platform, my businesses, and my dollars to help put an end to this disease.

"I want to do what I can to ensure my daughter's generation and my son's will not have to suffer the way many of our friends and family have."

