Salma Hayek shares stunning selfie from her bath in London home The Frida actress recently returned to the UK after spending time in Greece

Salma Hayek has been spending the past few weeks in London following a Greek getaway over the summer.

And while the Frida actress is no doubt missing the beaches and good weather, she's been enjoying relaxing inside her beautiful home in the capital.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-one took to Instagram to share an artistic selfie of herself from the bath.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek invites fans inside her Greek holiday

In the photo, Salma's reflection could be seen in a tissue box on the window sill, and the star asked her followers to guess where she was.

Salma Hayek shared a stunning selfie from the bath

"Tissue box while you're having a bubble bath? You've got a great eye for photography," one fan wrote, to which the Hollywood star replied: "You got it."

The 54-year-old lives with husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina.

Both Salma and her daughter celebrated their birthdays while in Greece, and the doting mum paid a sweet tribute to her only child on social media to mark her big day.

The Frida actress recently returned from holiday in Greece

The actress posted a throwback photo of her holding Valentina as a baby, describing her as "my shining star".

On the eve of Valentina's birthday, meanwhile, Salma shared another sweet tribute. Alongside a picture of her during her pregnancy, the star wrote: "Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen. They grow so fast..."

Salma lives with her husband Francois-Henri and daughter Valentina

The film star recently opened up about her family's experience at the start of lockdown in an interview with the Telegraph.

Admitting that Valentina found it hard being away from her friends, she said: "Lockdown was very difficult for teenagers.

The Hollywood star is now back in London

"My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Salma also revealed that she was glad she had her daughter when she did, aged 41, as it has allowed her to be a better person.

"I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first. Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]," she said.

