Salma Hayek stuns in white dress in incredible photo with Goldie Hawn The Frida actress shared an incredible photo with birthday girl Goldie Hawn

Salma Hayek delighted fans over the weekend after sharing an incredible throwback photo of herself posing alongside Goldie Hawn to mark the star's birthday.

The Frida actress looked stunning in a tight white dress featuring a plunging neckline. The stylish design also cinched in at the waist, showcasing Salma's enviable figure.

Alongside the image, the mother-of-one wrote: "Happy birthday eternally gorgeous and golden @goldiehawn."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You look amazing Salma," while another wrote: "Wow, you both look stunning." A third added: "Aww, I love this photo."

Salma and Goldie have worked together a lot through their charity work, and are both big supporters of the American Foundation for AIDS Research.

While Goldie spent her birthday in the States with her family, Salma sent her well wishes from across the pond in London, where she's currently staying.

Salma Hayek looked incredible in a photo with Goldie Hawn to mark her birthday

The Hollywood star recently returned to her home in the UK capital after spending her summer in Greece, with husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina.

The Frida actress recently returned home to London after spending time in Greece

While Salma is notoriously private about her family life, she recently opened up about how the pandemic had impacted her daughter, telling the Telegraph: "My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

While it's been hard for Valentina, Salma has enjoyed spending quality time with her daughter.

Salma and husband Francois-Henri in Greece

The actress loves nothing more than being a mum and opened up about parenthood during an interview with The Guardian. "I have never been apart from Valentina for more than a week – even when my husband and I went on our honeymoon, we were only without her for one week," she said.

Salma also opened up about her daughter during an interview with Town & Country in 2019. The actress described her only child as "very creative, very smart, very funny and very willful."

Salma and Francois-Henri with daughter Valentina

The mother-of-one also previously gave an insight into Valentina's personality after revealing on Ellen that aged nine, she had started selling slime at her school.

However, the venture was soon put to an end after Salma and her husband felt it wasn't right. Salma is also stepmum to Francois-Henri's children Augustin, Mathilde and Francois.

