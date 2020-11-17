Salma Hayek shares rare video of her singing - and fans have major reaction

Salma Hayek is a woman of many talents!

The Mexican-born actress stunned fans when she shared a throwback video of herself singing on stage and she sounds amazing.

Salma, 54, delighted her followers with the post from several years ago in which she's singing in Spanish for a televised performance.

WATCH: Salma Hayek shows off her amazing singing voice in live performance

She wrote: "My mother sent me today this video of a show I did with the great singer Florent Pagny, in Paris to benefit ELA, an organisation for European Association against Leukodystrophies (ALS).

"I did it some years ago but I still remember how nervous I was to sing and dance live while @Zidane was watching!"

The star’s fans thought she was incredible with many suggesting a Broadway show could be in her future and others branding her voice "beautiful". Plenty had no idea she could even sing!

Salma with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma has spoken about her passion for singing in the past and admitted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that it improves her mood.

"When I'm sad, I take a sad song and turn it into a salsa," she said. "Like the Beatles say ‘take a sad song and make it better,’” she added, referencing the lyrics of Hey Jude. "It puts you into a good mood."

Salma clearly inherited some of her mum, Diana Jimenez Medina's, talent as an opera singer.

In fact, Salma sang in Frida and went on to win an Academy Award nomination for her performance.

Salma looks fabulous

She's been delighting fans with throwback photos on Instagram recently, but dividing her followers too.

Salma posted a photo of herself from the nineties with the caption: "Back in the day they used to say I looked like Winona Ryder, what do you think?"

Her followers immediately started commenting but they were utterly split.

"Kind of, but you're beautiful in your own way," wrote one, while another said: "Yes, definitely."

Others commented: "Absolutely not," and "I don’t see it," and some just acknowledged: "You’re both beautiful."

