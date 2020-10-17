Ruth Langsford surprises mum with most beautiful gift The This Morning star is a doting daughter

Ruth Langsford's mum is one lucky lady – she's about to receive the most beautiful bouquet of flowers!

The This Morning host took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of the beautiful flowers that she'd been sent by Arena Flowers, revealing that she was going to pass the gift onto her mum.

"Thank you Arena Flowers, these are going straight to my mum," Ruth wrote over the beautiful bunch of pink, purple and white flowers.

Ruth showed off the flowers on Instagram

And when she's not showering her mum with flowers, doting mum Ruth is leaving adorable comments on her husband Eamonn Holmes' Instagram!

On Thursday, Eamonn marked his fourth decade in television by sharing an amazing throwback snap, and Ruth was one of the first to leave a sweet message beneath the picture.

Eamonn shared an amazing photo

Doting dad Eamonn wrote: "My journey in TV all began in Oct 1980. 40 years ago this very month with my beloved Ulster Television. It seems like yesterday. So Happy Anniversary to me [cake emoji].

"Plenty more chapters to write I hope. Thank you for being there and I hope you'll be with me in the future too."

Upon seeing the post, doting wife Ruth remarked: "Happy Anniversary gorgeous! [lips emoji]."

Friend Rochelle Humes commented: "You are a legend. Happy Anniversary Mr H." Alison Hammond: "The best in the biz!!!! Happy Anniversary Eamonn." To which, Eamonn replied: "Awww... but then I always say you should get out more often!"

Belfast-born Eamonn kicked off his career at the age of 21 when he joined Ulster Television, the Northern Ireland franchise of ITV back in 1979. A few years later, he went on to present the news for their flagship show Good Evening Ulster.

One thing's for sure, Eamonn's had an incredible career!

