The Beckham family rally around Nicola Peltz after heartbreaking post

The Beckham family have shown their support for Nicola Peltz after she took to Instagram with a touching post about her late grandmother.

Nicola, 25, who is the fiancée of Brooklyn Beckham, shared three photos in her heartfelt tribute, including one showing her holding hands with Gina, who sadly passed away in January. She wrote: "Happy birthday to my angel in heaven.

"I can't even put into words how much I miss you being on earth. I wish so badly you could come back to visit me and see me get married. I think about you every day. I love you with all of my heart my Gina."

Nicola's loving fiancé Brooklyn was among the first to comment on her post. "She will always be with you my baby," the 21-year-old wrote. "So proud of you and we all love u so so much."

Sandra Beckham – mother of Brooklyn's dad David Beckham – also reached out to the American actress. "Gone but never forgotten x," she wrote.

Nicola has developed a close bond with the Beckham family since the start of her romance with Brooklyn. Just recently, she shared a sweet snapshot of his younger sister Harper, showing the pair down together, with their heads sweetly touching.

She wrote: "h7 is the sweetest most loving and beautiful little human I know!" Her tribute didn't go unnoticed by Harper's proud mum Victoria. The fashion designer commented on Nicola’s post with a series of love heart emojis.

Brooklyn and Nicola's engagement was announced in July with a romantic statement from the photographer, who wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."