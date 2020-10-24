Inside Strictly and EastEnders star Maisie Smith's love life

Maisie Smith has been a familiar face on our TV screens for several years thanks to her role as Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders. But away from Albert Square, the 19-year-old is getting ready to put on her dancing shoes as she takes on this year's Strictly Come Dancing with Gorka Marquez. Here's everything you need to know about the star's dating life...

It's believed that the actress is currently single. However, in July, Maisie shared a cryptic Instagram post with the caption: "The look of love," followed by two moon emojis facing each other.

Maisie has previously been linked to her EastEnders co-star Zack Morris, who plays her on-screen love interest Keegan Baker. Their characters surprised fans back in November when they tied the knot. A short while later the actors were pictured close together at the EastEnders 35th anniversary party, leaving many fans to question whether something was going on between the pair.

But Maisie has since denied the rumours of a romance, telling MailOnline: "I film most of my scenes with Zack, naturally we've built a great friendship. [We're] nothing but mates."

Zack, 22, added: "The majority of our filming days are spent together, so we have grown closer as friends. But nothing more than that."

Maisie Smith is one of the new Strictly contestants this year

Actress and singer Maisie, who also won the Christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing last year alongside Kevin Clifton, first joined the BBC soap in 2007 when she was six years old. She returned to EastEnders full time in 2018 and has been involved in various storylines.

In 2009, she won Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress at the British Soap Awards, followed by another win in 2011, when she was named Best Young Actor at the Inside Soap Awards.

The star has previously been linked to her EastEnders co-star Zack Morris

Of getting fully immersed into this year's Strictly, Maisie revealed: "That is genuinely what I think I'm most excited about - being glammed up every single week!

"I remember when Emma (Barton) did it last year; I barely do scenes with her so when I do see her I just saw her as her character Honey. So watching her every week she just looked incredible and I can't wait for them to work that magic on me!"

