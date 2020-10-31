Who is Giovanni Pernice dating after split from Ashley Roberts? The Strictly Come Dancing star ended the relationship in January

Giovanni Pernice is one of the popular stars of Strictly Come Dancing, and fans are as obsessed with his dating life as they are with his fancy footwork.

The 30-year-old, who joined Strictly in 2015, has been linked to a number of famous women in the past and has found love on the show on more than one occasion.

But who is he dating now? Keep reading to find out…

Are Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts still dating?

Giovanni and Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley met whilst competing in Strictly back in 2018, with Ashley being partnered up with Pasha Kovalev and Giovanni with Faye Tozer. They confirmed their romance at the end of that year before embarking on the Strictly tour.

Speaking to Weekend magazine in January 2019, the American singer said she was "seeing" Giovanni, but refused to be pressed about how their relationship began. "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it's still early days!" she said, after confirming: "Yes we are seeing each other."

Giovanni and Ashley broke up in January 2020

Sadly, in January 2020, Giovanni confirmed that the couple had ended their relationship with a statement on social media. It read: "Ash and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future."

While the former couple claimed to "remain friends", they both removed all photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Giovanni and Ashley removed all photos of each other from their social media

Who is Giovanni Pernice's girlfriend?

Since his split from Ashley, Giovanni has remained tight-lipped about his dating life. His Instagram doesn't give much away but it's believed he is single.

Who are Giovanni Pernice's ex-girlfriends?

Giovanni has previously dated his former celebrity dance partner Georgia May Foote, who was in a relationship with her Coronation Street co-star Sean Ward. Before she reached the final in 2015, the soap star confirmed she had parted ways with Sean before embarking on a romance with Giovanni.

Speaking about their relationship, Georgia previously told the Daily Mail: "Gio is everything to me. I'm 100 per cent happy with Gio. He's smitten and I'm the same. We trust each other. We fell in love as friends before anything happened."

Giovanni also dated Georgia May Foote

Their relationship ended in 2016, and Georgia posted a statement that read: "It is with great sadness we have decided to split up. There is nobody else involved. Although it was not an easy decision to make, sometimes you realise that it is better to be friends and this is one of these times."

Giovanni then went on to date former TOWIE star Jessica Wright. They were first linked to each other back in November 2017, when they were spotted enjoying a theatre date in the West End. However, six months later, the pair called it quits.

Giovanni and Luba were romantically linked in 2017

The Strictly pro has also been linked to fellow Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk - a romance that was swiftly denied. In November 2017, Luba fuelled romance rumours with Giovanni after she shared a video on Twitter of the pair dancing and captioned it, "@pernicegiovann1 you are 'My Man'" alongside a winking face emoji.

However, Giovanni was quick to dismiss the rumours as he tweeted: "Another day another lady!!! So funny to read!! Who will be next!!"

