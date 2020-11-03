BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty poses for rare picture with husband James Haggar The star made the most of her day off

Although Naga Munchetty has been married to her husband James Haggar for 16 years, the presenter rarely shares pictures of them together, so fans were in for a treat when she posted the sweetest selfie on Monday.

Naga headed to her favourite place, the golf course, with James and two friends, which included Sir Clive Woodward, and they all posed for a fun snap.

"Well that was fun! Enjoying a fabulous day of socially distanced. There were 3 winners and 1 loser... Guess who?" she wrote in the snap, which showed the four friends at the Lambourne Golf Club in Buckinghamshire.

The 45-year-old and her husband are big fans of the sport and they would have no doubt made the most of their time at the course ahead of England's second lockdown, which starts on Thursday and will close golf clubs, as well as shops and restaurants, for a month.

Naga has previously spoken out about her love for the game. Opening up to the Guardian in 2016 she said: "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship.

"It gives us a few hours together when we're walking and talking and catching up; it really makes a difference. Golf takes you on a journey together, and it means you stay in touch with one another."

Naga and James spent Monday at the golf course

The Streatham-born star tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but in another interview with the Daily Mail in 2016, Naga spoke about how her husband convinced her to take up the sport.

She started playing golf in 2008, admitting: "Now I'm addicted and play five or six times a week – those are my golf shoes on the floor and on the table are my trophies."

As she spoke from her Hertfordshire home, Naga added: "My first date with James was at a pool hall. We love snooker and pool and this is one of the cues for our snooker table – it's three-quarter-sized with grey baize, which is a bit more stylish than green."