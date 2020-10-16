Naga Munchetty has delighted her followers with an inspirational post on how to "be your best self" following her Friday morning shift on BBC Breakfast.

The 45-year-old, who appears on the BBC Breakfast sofa from Thursdays to Saturdays, shared a post-run fitness selfie - and she certainly worked up a sweat!

"Now to crack on with the rest of the day," she told her fans. "Happy Friday. See you on @bbcbreakfast on Saturday morning X #5k #beyourbestself."

Her followers rushed to comment underneath the post, with one writing: "Cheered my Friday up." Another remarked: "Wow some work out Naga." A third post read: "Well done to you, just came back from 5k cycle machine some weights and 2000mtrs rowing machine likewise crack on."

The post comes shortly after Naga announced her new role on Radio 5 Live. She is set to appear on the radio airwaves on the mid-morning slot three days a week, Mondays to Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm, starting in January.

The slot was formerly filled by Emma Barnett, who is leaving the radio station to move to Woman's Hour on Radio 4. As well as this slot, Naga will still remain with BBC Breakfast from Thursdays to Saturdays.

The BBC presenter posted this fitness selfie

Emma tweeted the news on Wednesday, writing: "Huge congrats to the brilliant @TVNaga01 - you are going to have a bloody ball with a tenacious, quick-witted and clever team and the incredible listeners of @bbc5live." Naga responded on Twitter by admitting she was "very excited" about the role but had "big shoes to fill".

Of her new radio gig, Naga said in a statement: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the 5 Live team. I have always wanted to work more in radio and after such an enjoyable experience presenting on the station recently, I jumped at this opportunity.

Naga has landed a new presenting role on Radio 5 Live

"5 Live has one of the most passionate, engaged audiences in radio. The prospect of talking to those listeners every week really excites me. I can't wait to get stuck into the role from January."

The popular presenter joined the BBC in 2008 presenting business news programme Working Lunch. She became one of BBC Breakfast's lead presenters in 2014

