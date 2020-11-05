Dominic West's wife Catherine FitzGerald is all smiles in photo taken at Glin Castle The mother-of-four has been reminiscing about the summer

Dominic West's wife Catherine FitzGerald has been reminiscing about the summer days as she shared a picture of herself for the first time since fleeing to Ireland following the release of intimate pictures of her husband with co-star Lily James.

In the throwback snap, which was shared on Glin Castle's official Instagram account, the mother-of-four can be seen smiling whilst picking hydrangeas.

"September scenes: Picking hydrangeas," the caption reads.

Her friends and fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Beautiful Lady and beautiful flowers..." A second added: "There's no place like home."

Indeed, Catherine is spending time in her ancestral home, which she and Dominic West bought back in 2019 in order to retain family ownership and where they tied the knot in back in 2010. The 14th-century castle has 15 rooms and is surrounded by 400 acres of private woodland, making it a beautiful place for a countryside escape.

Catherine has been staying in Ireland since she and Dominic made a public appearance outside their home in Wiltshire in mid-October.

"I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together," Dominic told the press at the time.

Following their public statement, the couple then handed out a piece of paper which bore the same words and contained both of their signatures.

Dominic refused to answer any questions regarding his trip to Rome with Lily.

Later that day, the couple headed off in a car and since then Catherine has remained in Ireland.