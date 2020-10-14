Dominic West and wife Catherine FitzGerald own their Irish castle wedding venue - see inside Dominic and wife Catherine now own their former wedding venue

Dominic West married Catherine FitzGerald in 2010 in her ancestral home, Glin Castle. In 2019, the couple purchased the castle in order to retain family ownership when the property was up for sale. The 14th-century castle has 15 rooms and is surrounded by 400 acres of private woodland, making it a beautiful place for a countryside escape. We take a look at its grand interiors…

REVEALED: Co-stars Dominic West and Lily James caught kissing in Rome

Dominic and Catherine have recently posed outside of their other home in the Cotswolds to declare their strong marriage after Dominic was pictured with Lily James.

It is reported that Catherine has now temporarily relocated to the Irish castle, to be with her mother, Olga Fitzgerald.

The inside of the castle is brimming with antiques and ornate details. The banquet-style dining room is vast enough to allow for social distancing. There are also two kitchens and a drawing room.

Each of the 15 rooms are styled up differently, with varying colour schemes, but all with the same traditional charm.

The cosy sitting room features an eclectic gallery wall and roaring open fire – but the statement has to be the flamboyant pink furniture, stealing the show.

It is thought the library room has a quirky feature, with a secret door leading to another room. The fun continues outside where the couple enjoy a croquet lawn, tennis court and hot tub.

READ: Lily James back to work after Dominic West puts on united front with wife Catherine

Catherine's father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin, and Catherine was keen to keep the property in the family.

SEE: Lily James' 1940s makeover - she looks beautiful!

Taylor Swift and Mick Jagger have been among the celebrities to have rented out the property in the past. The castle is also available for weddings and filming, as advertised on the @glin_castle Instagram page.

The Affair actor and wife Catherine FitzGerald also own a home in the Cotswolds, which is where they posed for reporters to declare their strong marriage amid reports of it being on the rocks due to photographs with Lily James.

