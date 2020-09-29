Kelly Ripa embarrasses daughter Lola, leaving Mark Consuelos shocked The Live with Kelly and Ryan star turns 50 on 2 October

Kelly Ripa shared a hilarious text exchange between herself and daughter Lola on Monday evening, revealing her teenager's concerns ahead of her mum's milestone birthday.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts after being rejected by daughter Lola on social media

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star turns 50 on 2 October, and the actress revealed she has been warned against following in Gwyneth Paltrow's footsteps when it comes to marking the occasion.

Over the weekend, Gwyneth posed naked in the garden to celebrate her birthday, and her daughter Apple, 16, had a hilarious reaction to the picture, writing: "MOM" in the comments section.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's 5 style lessons revealed

Lola had sent Kelly a news story about Apple's remark, telling her: "You've been warned."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos pays heartfelt tribute to her during time apart

The Hope and Faith actress responded to Lola, writing: "Oh lord. Honey. Do you know what? Just know. That I have a birthday. And an Instagram account."

Kelly Ripa threatened to strip off after receiving a hilarious text from daughter Lola

Kelly wrote alongside the screengrab of their message exchange: "Conversations with my daughter."

Mark Consuelos was one of the first to comment, writing: "Lord," while fans encouraged her to follow suit.

READ: Kelly Ripa suffers injury during Labor Day celebrations with Mark Consuelos

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos break silence to reveal major news

Lola asked her mum not to follow in Gwyneth Paltrow's footsteps

"If you've got it, flaunt it. Brace yourself Lola," one wrote, while another commented: "Love the dynamic between you two. It reminds me of me and my mom." A third added: "This is hysterical."

The All My Children actress will be marking her special birthday with her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, at the end of the week.

Mark Consuelos also joined in the conversation, reacting in shock

Unfortunately, the star won't be with her husband on her big day, as Mark is currently isolating in Vancouver, where he is filming the latest series of Riverdale.

The actor shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram over the weekend, posting two pictures of the pair together, alongside the countdown: "One month down, three to go."

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares show-stopping bikini photo during family holiday

Kelly and Mark will no doubt celebrate her birthday in style when they reunite.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

The TV star has been staying in New York, splitting her time between her home in the Hamptons and a townhouse in Manhattan with their children.

The star's kids attend school and university in the city, while Kelly needs to be close to the Live with Kelly and Ryan studio, now that the daytime show has returned there after a stint of being filmed remotely.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.