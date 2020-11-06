Matt Baker shares first glimpse of rickshaw challenge ahead of One Show return Matt hosted the One Show with Alex Jones from 2011 to 2020

Former The One Show host Matt Baker has shared photos of his last-minute preparations for his rickshaw challenge. Despite leaving the BBC show in March, the 42-year-old is making his big comeback to take part in the 10th Rickshaw Challenge, to help raise money for BBC's Children in Need.

In one photo, the TV presenter was seen loading his car up with bikes and various equipment, including an obligatory Pudsey bear ahead of his journey to Goodwood Estate.

"All packed for Rickshaw @bbccin @bbctheoneshow," he wrote. "Here we go-go-go to the temple of consumption."

Matt then shared a snap from his hotel showing a statue of a cow with the words, "During your stay, please stay one cow's length apart," emblazoned across it. Upon seeing the feature, the dad-of-two joked: "I feel very at home here."

This year's Rickshaw Challenge will take on a different format due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The team plan to ride the equivalent of Matt's first solo Rickshaw ride in 2011, from Edinburgh to London – 332 miles in a straight line - but from within the iconic grounds of 'Glorious' Goodwood.

Matt shared this snap ahead of his challenge

The fundraisers plan to take on the mammoth challenge starting on Friday 6th November, and will have to cover a variety of terrains to reach their target each day, in time for a live broadcast into The One Show each evening at 7pm.

Matt made the decision to leave The One Show in March after nine years fronting the programme, in order to spend more time with his family. The TV star shares Luke and 10-year-old Molly with his wife, Nicola Mooney.

