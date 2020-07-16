Matt Baker shares unseen wedding photo as he celebrates anniversary Matt and Nicola have been married 16 years

Congratulations to Matt Baker and his wife Nicola, who are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary! In celebration of their special day, Countryfile star Matt took to Instagram to share a sweet collage featuring unseen photos of the happy couple together.

MORE: Matt Baker's insane stunt at home has left fans in shock

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker stuns fans with hidden talent

One of the four images shows Matt and Nicola on their wedding day, with the bride looking beautiful in her gown and holding her bridal bouquet as she poses with her new husband.

MORE: Matt Baker reveals his wife broke his BAFTA after unfortunate mishap

"Today's our anniversary," the former One Show star wrote. "16 yrs ago I married my soul mate and love of my life, it's been 23 years of happiness since we said hello!"

Matt Baker has marked his 16th wedding anniversary on Instagram

Matt, 42, and Nicola are the proud parents to two children; Luke, 12, and ten-year-old Molly. The family live together on a farm in Hertfordshire, with all four chipping in to help maintain its day-to-day running.

MORE: Inside The One Show host Matt Baker's home life on a Hertfordshire farm

The star previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the sheep.

Matt and Nicola are parents to two children

Family life is incredibly important to Matt – so much so, he decided to leave his role on The One Show after nine years in order to spend more time with Nicola and their children. Explaining the reasons for his decision on the show, he told viewers that while he was excited about future new career opportunities, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

It appears that Luke might be following in Matt's showbiz footsteps, however. Earlier in lockdown, Luke landed a job filming his dad for Countryfile. Matt couldn't have been prouder and shared the happy news on social media, writing: "Tonight my 12-year-old son films Countryfile. Proud dad, family business, stay home. See you at 7."