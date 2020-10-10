Matt Baker shares heartbreaking news with fans The former One Show host's beloved pet has passedaway

Matt Baker shared some sad news with fans on Saturday, revealing that his beloved pet pony had passed away. The former One Show host, 42, paid tribute to his four-legged friend Beano, who amazingly lived to be over 30 years old.

The TV favourite posted a sweet picture of the shaggy-haired pony staring into the camera, captioned, "RIP big man - we’ll miss your presence X".

Matt was supported by his friends, including This Morning host Eamonn Holmes, who commented, "That must be tough Matt. Thinking of you".

Matt Baker revealed his beloved pony Beano has passed away

The presenter was inundated with kind messages from his followers.

One wrote, "Sending love to you and the family at this miserable moment", while another posted, "So sorry for your loss" and a third poignantly shared, "Sending you lots of love, he must have had a wonderful life with you. He was so beautiful".

Matt is fond of all his menagerie of animals, which include a cat, sheep, chicken and donkeys, as well as several dogs and a new cairn terrier named Fergus.

He had a special bond with Beano, sharing a sweet snap of the pair together in August after he had given the pony a much-needed haircut.

Beano had incredibly lived to be over 30 years old

"Neither of us could believe the amount of hair that came off!! What a lad our Beano is.. north of 30 yrs young and he’s loving his new summer coat #newcoat #takeyourcoatoff #shetlandpony #farmlife #pony #hair", Matt joked.

The star lives in a beautiful Hertfordshire farmhouse with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Luke and Molly. Running the farm is a family affair, with Matt's two children getting stuck in with the daily chores.

Countryfile star Matt has a close bond with his pets

The father-of-two previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the animals.

The presenter decided to leave his role on The One Show back in March in order to spend more time with his loved ones.

