Matt Baker wows fans with latest work of art The former One Show star is a man of many talents!

Matt Baker shared another stunning work of art to his Instagram page on Sunday – and his followers were quick to compliment his talents! It's no wonder they were impressed, as the picture he shared showed an incredibly lifelike painting of an elephant walking, which he'd coloured in brown and grey.

The former The One Show host captioned the picture: "A quick charcoal and watercolour sketch - apparently elephants with their trunks down are a symbol of strength pushing forward - perfect. #sketch #elephant #art #charcoaldrawing #watercolour #strength."

The dad-of-two's celebrity fans shared their approval for the gorgeous artwork, with Julia Bradbury commenting: "Just wandering past the back door? [laughing emoji]. Gorgeous," and Ben Fogle adding: "Ooh Matt. I love this. Can I commission an ele?"

MORE: Matt Baker's amazing home transformation leaves fans speechless

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker's insane stunt at home makes fans think he's crazy

Matt's other followers chimed in, writing: "Amazing Matt you are so talented," and: "Love elephants and love this sketch." More than one commented that the star should consider putting all of his artwork into one place so that more people could appreciate it, with one suggesting: "Super Matt! I think an art exhibition of your work would be good so everyone could take a look at your recent work Amazing!"

Matt shared the gorgeous painting to Instagram

Another had a slightly different idea and wrote: "This is stunning, you need to put all your drawings into a book Matt. Totally brilliant." There's nothing to say the multi-talented presenter couldn't do both, of course, and he would likely find a wide audience if he did, as his fans have been very supportive of his creations over the last few months.

RELATED: Matt Baker shares unseen wedding photo as he celebrates anniversary

Since leaving The One Show earlier this year to spend more time with his family and especially since the start of lockdown, Matt has shared several paintings which have depicted an owl, a hare, and the stunning local countryside, among other scenes. The 42-year-old lives on a farm in Buckinghamshire with his wife Nicola and their children Luke and Molly.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.