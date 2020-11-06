It's no secret Lorraine Kelly is a big animal lover and the adoring owner of her border terrier, Angus. In this week's exclusive HELLO! column, the TV presenter shares her empathy and relief that Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick's own dog Keira is recovering well after her scary accident. Read Lorraine's column below…

This week there was some much-needed good news when we learned that Keira Knightley was recovering from her serious accident. I'm not talking about the talented actress, this particular Keira is a gorgeous border terrier belonging to Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick.

She was struck by a van in September and was very badly hurt, and Noel narrowly escaped injury himself. He was left traumatised and an emotional wreck after the accident, but had to somehow pull himself together and use all his love and skill to save her. Even though 13-year-old Keira was in the best possible hands, it was touch and go for a while.

As an owner of a border terrier myself, I know just how heartbroken and worried Noel would have been about his beloved girl. He calls her "the love of his life" and anyone who loves their pets will know just how much he adores her and how worried he has been. Border Terriers are wonderful little dogs, feisty, fiercely loyal and delightfully stubborn.

Noel's dog Keira is in recovery

The good news is that with expert loving care, and because she is such a wee fighter, Keira is doing so much better. A very relieved Noel was able to share a photo of a frail, but still beautiful Keira as she continues to recover. (pic on Twitter)

Keira received messages of support from all over the country including one from businesswoman Jo Malone who has her own border terrier. My Angus of course sent Keira his love and a heartfelt "Get Well Soon" and is looking forward to having a play date when we are allowed.

Keira features on the front cover of Noel's new book, Being The Supervet, How Animals Saved My Life, which tells the stories of the incredible work he does saving pets with his ground-breaking surgery. It must have been so tough having to operate on Keira, but Noel's skill has once again worked miracles.

If, heaven forbid, anything ever happened to Angus, I would be heading straight to Noel's surgery.

