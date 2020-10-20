Michelle Keegan issues stark warning to fans after rushing pet dog to the vets The actress shares two dogs with husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has warned her followers of the potential danger of dogs eating "toxin raisins", which can be found in some flapjacks.

On Monday night, the actress revealed her beloved dog Phoebe had eaten a flapjack full of them, leading her to rush her pooch to the vets.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share two posts, the 33-year-old revealed she was aware of the potential danger so rushed to get a vomit-inducing injection for her dachshund.

"WARNING. Please don't feed your dog raisins, grapes or any foods containing these they're TOXIC to dogs," she wrote. "Luckily I knew this and when I saw an empty flapjack wrapper & my dog licking her lips I knew exactly what had happened.

"I immediately rang my vet and they told me to bring her in RIGHT AWAY so they could give her an injection to make her vomit."

One of the pictures Michelle shared on Monday night

Three hours later, Michelle revealed that her pet Phoebe was feeling "a little nauseous and a little sorry for herself", but expressed her gratitude following the mad rush to the vets.

"The most expensive flapjack I have ever bought," she joked. The 33-year-old shares Phoebe and Chihuahua Pip with her husband Mark Wright. There's no denying that the couple share a close bond with their pets.

The actress is a huge dog lover

In April 2019, Michelle uploaded a cute snap of herself cuddling her dog Phoebe, and she captioned it: "Whoever said that diamonds are a girl's best friend never owned a dog."

The former Coronation Street star recently revealed her delight when her brother welcomed a sweet miniature dachshund puppy called Nelly. Posting a photo of herself cuddling the sweet pooch, she gushed: "Welcome to the family pretty girl. P.S She’s my brother's puppy not mine #nelly #minidachshund."

