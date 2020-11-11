Holly Willoughby holds hands with husband during rare outing The This Morning star enjoyed some time with her husband

It's not often that we see photos of This Morning's Holly Willoughby out and about with her husband Dan Baldwin, but the pair were spotted by the Daily Mail enjoying an autumnal stroll on Wednesday.

In the photos, the famous presenter and her producer husband appeared deep in conversation as they strolled hand-in-hand around London, with Holly wrapped up in an oversized puffer jacket and her other half opting for shorts and a grey hoodie.

They stopped for a coffee and snacks, which they were seen munching on as they took in the capital.

Holly and Dan have been married for thirteen years, tying the knot in 2007.

Holly and Dan are private about their relationship

Like his wife, Dan works in television, and is a well-known producer.

He has worked on shows including Ministry of Mayhem, Through the Keyhole, Virtually Famous and Celebrity Juice.

The couple met on the set of children's TV show Ministry Of Mayhem back in 2004.

Holly was a presenter alongside Stephen Mulhern, while Dan was one of the producers on the series.

Holly only shares photos of Dan every now and then

Holly and Dan were friends for six months before they started dating, and managed to keep their relationship secret for an incredible eight months before revealing that they were a couple.

Fast-forward sixteen years, and Holly and Dan share three beautiful children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, four.

Speaking in the past about her husband, Holly revealed that they "still fancy the pants off each other", adding: "I really love Dan. We really have a good laugh together and I don’t want to sound like a massive cliché but we get on really well... I rely on him for a lot of stuff. I think we just work better as a pair."

