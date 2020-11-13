HELLO! Kind List 2020: See why Jennifer Aniston, Kate Garraway, Eva Longoria and Hoda Kotb's friends are gushing about their pals There's nothing better than kindness...

Jennifer Aniston, Kate Garraway, The Duchess of Cambridge, Marcus Rashford, Michelle Obama, George and Amal Clooney and Alex Jones are just some of the famous names to make it onto HELLO!’s inaugural Kind List, which launched on Friday, 13th November to mark World Kindness Day.

This ultimate group of kind celebrities, royals and influential people around the world is being celebrated as part of HELLO!’s first Kindness Summit, a virtual day-long event which will inspire and spread kindness, building on our #HelloToKindness campaign which made front page news when it launched last year.

Talking to us about Jennifer Aniston’s place on the list, her friend Angela Levin revealed the actress is so kind, her girlfriends call her ‘Mamma’. “When I think of Jen I think of kindness, generosity, love and family. She has a way of making the people around her experience all those emotions and feelings all at the same time,” she explained. “We call each other Mamma, not just us two but all the amazing women around her do. And in a sense that sums it up - we are hers and she is part of our hearts forever. Truly unique and one of a kind.”

Jennifer Aniston's friends call her 'Mamma' because she's so kind

Kate Garraway’s pal Susanna Reid revealed not only is her friend “adored by everyone she meets”, she’s also the best person to go to a party with. "On numerous occasions, if she knew I was feeling awkward, she’d bring me into her circle and introduce me to people she knew I’d click with," she said. "She is the best company, generous of spirit and her kindness always comes with a smile and a sense of humour."

Amanda Holden’s friend Angela Griffin knows first-hand why her buddy deserves to be recognised. "There was one day during the first lockdown when flour was selling out, I said, 'I just need some flour! I can't find flour anywhere,'" she remembers. "I know this isn't bandaging people up, but the next day Amanda sent her lovely driver who came to the house with three different types of flour. And it's on so many different levels that she does those kinds of things, she truly is one of the kindest people you will ever come across."

Kate Garraway is 'adored by everyone she meets'

Eva Longoria is another shining beacon of kindness and her pal, Maria Bravo, says she learnt compassion from a very special person. "Eva is the epitome of kindness and this hasn't changed in the 20 years that I've known her," she says. "Not many people know she has a sister with special needs who taught Eva one of her first lessons in kindness – upon finding her sister without her coat, Eva asked her who she though would steal her coat. Her sister replied, 'Someone who was colder than me?'. From then on Eva has always thought first and foremost of helping others and is probably the kindest person I know."

To read more heart-warming stories of kindness and compassion, see who made it onto our Kind List this year.