Olympian Michelle Griffith-Robinson shares why being kind to others outshines any medal The former Olympic triple jumper speaks exclusively to HELLO! about the value of kindness

To celebrate kindness, HELLO! collaborated with British jeweller Kit Heath to create an elegant silver necklace to signify kindness and compassion. Michelle Griffith-Robinson, ambassador for the brand, makes the perfect model to showcase it. On an exclusive shoot with HELLO! at Saunton Sands Hotel and beach, she reminisces on how her experiences in the sporting world have shaped her.

Representing Team GB as a triple jumper at the 1996 Olympic Games and England in three Commonwealth Games between 1998 and 2006, Michelle would often travel with other athletes from across the globe and was able to find common ground through compassion – despite often not speaking the same language. “Kindness plays a huge part in the big sporting events. You’d get into a transport buggy with another competitor and find a way to communicate through a smile, because you’re both there for the same reason: to represent your country. Sport is more than just medals, it’s about showing kindness amid competition.”

Michelle, 49, whose husband is former Welsh international rugby union player Matthew Robinson, is mother to two daughters and a son. She looks to her own upbringing for guidance in parenting. “My mum always encouraged me to be nice to people because you never know what’s going on behind closed doors. Having my children later in life allowed me to know who I am so I could pass on these important values to them. Mine and Matt’s goal is to raise individuals who can play a part in making the world a kinder place”.

Michelle at Saunton Sands Hotel during the HELLO! shoot

Since retiring from life as an elite athlete in 2006, Michelle has devoted her time to working with the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust as a mentor for disadvantaged young people. “Interacting with underprivileged children who aren’t recognised for their abilities has shown me the need to be extra kind to people and give them a helping hand – from offering a smile or a listening ear.” Of her life at home and 15-year marriage to Matthew, she says “It’s so important to surround yourself with good, positive people, and I try to spread that message as a mentor, ambassador and as a mum”.

