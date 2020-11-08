Salma Hayek embraces natural beauty in stunning new photo The Frida actress has naturally wavy hair – and it's beautiful!

Salma Hayek more often than not styles her hair in a sleek, straight 'do, but the Frida actress has recently been embracing her natural hair more and more.

Over the weekend, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself with wavy hair, as she posed by the sea at sunset.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's appearance, with one writing: "You look so beautiful," while another wrote: "You look stunning." A third added: "You look like a fairy princess."

Salma's picture had been taken during her trip to Greece, where she spent several months over the summer with her family.

The actress has been sharing several throwback pictures from her holiday now that she is back in London, and recently posted another natural photo of herself embracing her grey roots, which went down a treat with her social media followers.

The actress - who only dyes her hair for work - previously opened up about her natural hair colour in an interview with the New York Times, admitting she prefers to keep it natural when she can.

The 54-year-old said: "It’s my natural colour, and it’s my natural white hairs. One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it.

"I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life," she said.

Salma continued: "My hair is curly and wild when I’m not working. I use Nuance hair oil to take down the frizz."

Expanding on the subject during an interview with Holmes Place, Salma added: "I don't dye [my hair] because I am curious to see how I am going to look with this. I am sure in the next movie they will say sorry you will have to dye it but I am enjoying watching them come in."

The star added that she has the same attitude when it comes to having any cosmetic procedures.

She said: "I don't have any Botox. Maybe later I will change my mind but for now, I am comfortable being fifty. I am comfortable in my own skin."

