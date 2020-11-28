Eamonn Holmes' photo has fans in stitches as Rylan points out risqué detail The This Morning star shared a photo on Instagram

Eamonn Holmes enjoyed a beautiful autumnal day in the sunshine with his beloved pet dog Maggie on Saturday, even sharing a photo of his antics on Instagram.

But it wasn't long before friend Rylan pointed out a rather risqué detail in the This Morning star's picture, prompting a hilarious reaction from fans.

"What a truly magical Autumnal Day. Soaking up The Sunshine and Casting Shadows. Just me and Maggie. That Dog ADORES Me," doting dad Eamonn wrote alongside two side-by-side snaps, one that showed Maggie having fun on her walk, and another of his own shadow.

Rylan pointed out that there was a shadow between Eamonn's legs that looked a bit rude, leading the veteran presenter to explain that he was carrying a stick at the time.

Eamonn shared the photo on Instagram

"That's a flattering shadow," Rylan commented beneath the snap, with Eamonn quickly responding: "I realise now my stick was hooked over my arm as I was taking the pic. Honestly didn't even notice the effect."

Needless to say, fans couldn't help but leave cheeky comments of their own, with many replying with strings of laughing face emojis.

The post comes days after Eamonn enlisted the help of his fans on social media.

The husband of Ruth Langsford asked his Instagram followers for their Christmas advice, ushering in the festive season.

Sitting in a red armchair, Eamonn could be heard saying: "Well, is it beginning to feel a lot like Christmas yet? It's very important for us all that it should, because this rubbish year, we're all in the mood, let's get going, let's get Christmas cracking."

Eamonn asked his social media followers for advice

The veteran presenter continued: "What I'd like you to do is send me some tips some suggestions, you know, are you an artificial person or a real person when it comes to your Christmas tree for instance?

"Do you like coloured lights or plain lights? What's your advice for getting through Christmas day with the family? I'd love to hear from you. Let's share questions, let's share that advice, let's share those opinions."

